BREAKING: Ben Johnson to Chicago, Door Opens For Shula to Raiders
It's official, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter -- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the Chicago Bears' next head coach.
Johnson's hiring marks the second head coach hire of the cycle as New England hired Mike Vrabel for their opening. Those signings mean the Raiders, Jets, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints are the only jobs that remain.
It is expected that Lions DC Aaron Glenn will take either the Jets or the Saints' job. Buccaneers OC Liam Coen is highly linked with the Jaguars while Eagles OC Kellen Moore is considered the favorite to take over the Cowboys. That leaves the Raiders and the job Glenn doesn't take. Kliff Kingsbury and Mike McCarthy are the two other names with traction behind them but knowing the Raiders, they want something different.
The Raiders tend to do things like they've always done and with Tom Brady having a major influence over the hire, a player like Brady understands what a defensive-minded head coach can do for a team that has to play three top quarterbacks in his division twice a year.
Chris Shula has the heritage, defensive identity, age, and ability to find an innovative offensive mind to be his OC. Like Atlanta did with Raheem Morris, who took Zac Robinson and Jimmy Lake with him to be his coordinators, Shula could leave Los Angeles for the head job in Vegas.
It's unclear who Shula would take with him if the move were to be made. He could inquire about Rams OC Mike LaFleur since Sean McVay is the Rams primary play caller but the Rams could also block the move. Rams QB coach Dave Ragone was Arthur Smith's OC in Atlanta from 2012-2023 so that is an option as well.
The Rams have several assistants whom Shula could be interested in making his defensive coordinator. Giff Smith seems like the top option due to his history of developing dominant defensive lines but Smith may not be interested in a coordinator job or moving his family.
The Raiders have several key defensive pieces in place already including All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby and dominant defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The team also has record-breaking rookie tight end Brock Bowers and speedy Tre Tucker.
The Raiders have about $95 million in cap space for Shula to design his defense as well as the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't be surprised if the Raiders make a late move for Shula.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE