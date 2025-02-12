BREAKING: Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Requests Trade, Making Him Available For Rams
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to lose another member of their defense as linebacker Germaine Pratt has officially requested a trade from the team. Pratt, a member of the Bengals' horrific 2024 defense is looking to find a fresh start to his career after defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was fired this offseason.
Pratt has played a pivotal role in the past, helping the team win five playoff games and was a member to the Bengals starting defense that lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Pratt is currently in the last year of his three-year, 20 million dollar deal and will have a cap hit of 7.9 million in 2025.
There is no way to mince words, the veteran player would bring a lot of baggage with him if the Rams were to make a move for his services. However, his experience and talent could be a steal for the team if they feel he fits their defensive scheme.
Pratt would have to adjust to a 3-4 base defense instead of Anarumo's 4-3. Pratt would also have to accept a smaller role as it has been made clear that Omar Speights is the team's linebacker on the future.
However, Bengals QB Joe Burrow made a passionate plea at the Super Bowl for the team to retain their star players, players such as Ja'Maar Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Trey Hendrickson. Pratt was no where to be seen in that conversation and thus he could be a cut candidate anyway.
In that scenario, the Rams could snag him for a seventh-round pick at the most. Maybe the team might have to upgrade that to a sixth but it is doubtful. Pratt's poor season may have also been due to organizational dysfunction and an injury to Logan Wilson so there might be a gem underneath everything after all.
Pratt also doesn't have the best reputation, as we all saw him cuss out OLB Joseph Ossai after Ossai committed a late hit out-of-bounds penalty that gifted Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City the 2023 AFC Championship.
Thus, for a seventh-round pick, the team could acquire a linebacker who barely hurts their cap and could add him to a locker room that is much more disciplined and mature. If he works, it is great, and if he doesn't, he's very easy to punt. He also has no void years on his deal, so he would be off the books after this season.
Just an idea.
