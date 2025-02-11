Rams Disrespected By Early NFL Power Rankings
Despite the Rams giving the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles the toughest test of the 2024-25 NFL postseason, Los Angeles was disrespected in an ESPN Early Power Ranking poll, ranking 12th, falling below some very interesting (incorrect) selections.
"The Rams are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, but their offense could look very different next season. After their playoff loss to the Eagles, quarterback Matthew Stafford said he would take time to figure out his NFL future. Stafford, 37, is one of two players whom general manager Les Snead called "weight-bearing walls" for this Rams team." Wrote ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
"The other is receiver Cooper Kupp, who said he planned to play next season but was informed "the team will be seeking a trade immediately." And while Sean McVay didn't offer a specific timeline for Stafford's decision, the head coach said he hopes to have clarity "sooner than later."
While the Rams fell out of the top ten due to the lack of clarity regarding Matthew Stafford, it shouldn't be a determining factor in their unjustified drop as he's still under contract.
To this article I ask, what about the Rams makes them unworthy of a place within the top ten while the rankings list teams like the Chargers, Vikings, Bengals, Commanders and Texans over them?
The Rams have a better roster than the Chargers. Justin Herbert has yet to win in the postseason, they have no clarity on their defensive line and their interior offensive line needs a full rebuild.
The Vikings?
How are the Rams at 12 and the Vikings are ranked 10th? Did we not watch the Rams defeat them in convincing fashion twice? Did we not watch the playoffs? Have we seen their draft history? They don't have a QB in place outside of injured and unproven JJ McCarthy. They do not have a better roster, coaching staff or front office but sure, let's place them at ten.
Bengals? Call me when they find a defense or money to pay their stars or go on a playoff run. They're ranked ninth by the way.
Commanders. Okay maybe because they went to the NFC title game but a 55-23 loss to Philadelphia a week after the Rams had the Eagles on the ropes in the snow does not exactly give a solid argument.
Texans? They just hired a McVay assistant in Nick Caley to fix their offense.
Can we get serious about the Rams for once?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE