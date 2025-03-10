BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Sign Super Bowl-Winning Rams Linebacker
There is a silence. On any given Sunday, for a miniscule moment, there is a silence that falls on the football field. That silence is broken by former Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht attempting to use lessons learned at his beloved Ivy League institution to conjure up the force necessary to send his shoulder through an opposing player.
There are many terms one could use to describe Hoecht. Underrated, undervalued, fundamentally sounds, dawg. Unfortunately for Rams fans, Hoecht has a new term and it is Bill. The Super Bowl winning linebacker signed a three-year, $24 million deal that sends the game wreckeruse to upstate New York.
Hoecht, a proud graduate of Brown University, was a UDFA signing by the Rams. Originally a defensive tackle, Brown moved to outside linebacker where his inherent physicality carved out a role for himself. Now he's headed to the best place for his career as Buffalo under Sean McDermott has a strong history of taking in linebackers with perceived flaws/ deficiencies and turning them into Pro Bowl caliber players.
Hoecht does leave a bit desired in pass coverage but considering he spent most of his career with his hand in the dirt, that is to be expected. It didn't stop him from randomly clamping DK Metcalf in a game and Metcalf is a nine figure pass catcher.
Hoecht's game can be expressed in an elegant way that truly encompasses all the skills he brings to the football field. Unfortunately, no one has time for that, and to quote former Ram and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene "football is a simple, simple sport."
Thus Hoecht's play, while sometimes it appears to be "see ball, get ball," in reality, it's "hit them hard and hit them first." Hoecht is the first man through the wall, he is the tip of the spear. He plays with ultimate desire and reckless abandon. He will be a player that is missed by the Rams due to his commitment to the game and to the efforts of the team.
The Rams continue to make moves into the night as they look to reclaim football's ultimate championship.
