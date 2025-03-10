2025 NFL Free Agency: Tracking Every Rams Move
It is finally here. The 2025 NFL free agency period is upon us with the legal tampering period beginning this afternoon.
The Rams cap situation remains unclear despite Matthew Stafford finalizing his new deal as Cooper Kupp remains a question mark until he is moved. Thus the Rams' financial status could fluctuate once a move is executed.
However, Les Snead and Sean McVay are committed to contending for a title in 2025.
The Rams have already re-signed Alaric Jackson and Tutu Atwell. They have also made their first acquisition of the season, signing All-Pro Davante Adams.
"At the end of the day, we wanted him back and he wanted to be a Ram so it became a win-win
situation. We were fully prepared to get into the [free-agency] window for him to look around to
see what might be [available]," Snead said last week about extending Jackson.
"A lot of times I don't consider that... let's call it a player's rep looking to go somewhere else, but it is probably that opportunity to gather as close to what might be market value or what other people are willing to pay during the phase. Right now, you can gather information and make educated guesses. You get to the window, you can probably even get a deal presented to you. At the end of the day though, it was really fulfilling on both sides to know we were part of bringing him in as a college free agent. He exceeded those expectations and became a starter. At the end of the day, we both wanted to work together and continue that partnership as well."
The prominent free agents that could be leaving the Rams are Bobby Brown, Ahkello Witherspoon, Demarcus Robinson, Christian Rozeboom, Neville Gallimore, and Michael Hoecht.
This week offers the Rams their best chance to take a look at how to replace them and rebuild the roster.
So, what is next? We are about to find out.
Make sure you keep up with us here as we track every possible Rams move. From signings, former players moving onto a different squad, latest reports, and more, we will keep track of every free agency related right here in one spot.
So buckle in and get ready. The free agency frenzy is set to begin.
