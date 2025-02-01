The Rams Should be Awarded Compensation Picks for All the Assistants They Lose
The downside of continued success is that everyone around a successful person wants to be them and is willing to do what it takes to taste the flavor of victory. After eight seasons of being the Rams head coach, Sean McVay has had his assistants plucked left and right for jobs around the NFL.
McVay spoke about the benefit of him retaining all three of his coordinators this offseason during his end of year press conference saying,
"Man, it's huge. I think one of the things that's been cool is you don't take for granted…I do get excited about the opportunity to onboard people, learn, and pick their brains, but being able to have that continuity with some of the leadership that we have in place, especially with some of the ways that we approached the latter part of the season where those guys have been given a bunch of autonomy and they've truly taken advantage of it and it's been earned."
Part of the reason why Kansas City will be playing for their third straight Super Bowl is that they haven't lost a coordinator to a promotion in years. The Eagles, who made the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2025 lost both offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs after Super Bowl LVII, leading to a poor end to the Eagles' following season.
Sean McVay understands Sirianni's pain. Three out of the four assistant head coaches Sean McVay has had have left for coordinator jobs and the fourth, Aubrey Pleasant, just wrapped up his second coordinator interview in this hiring cycle. McVay has also had six of his former assistants get hired as NFL head coaches with four of them coming directly from the Rams.
Teams should be rewarded for success and there is precedent. In the NFL, if a team hires a person for a head coaching or general manager job, who has an ethnic background that is considered a minority in the United States, their former employer would receive compensation draft picks.
Teams should be rewarded for their success and not left to suffer after the rest of the NFL grabs the people who made that team successful.
In the future, the NFL should award second-round compensation picks to any team that has an assistant plucked for a head coaching job, a third-round comp pick if they promoted to a coordinator job and a sixth if a position coach follows their coordinator to a new team in a coordinator role as Zac Robinson did with Raheem Morris once Morris got hired by Atlanta.
