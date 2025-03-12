BREAKING: Cooper Kupp Officially Will Be Released By Rams
It is the end of an era.
According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Rams have informed Cooper Kupp that he will be released on Wednesday.
Kupp, a long time servant of the Rams, was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington and is one of a few players to have played under Sean McVay every year he's been in charge.
The move has been in the works for some time after Kupp made a public announcement detailing the team's intentions. Kupp spoke about the situation in a recent interview.
“I walked into Sean’s office and he said, ‘We’re going to trade you,’” Kupp told the Los Angeles Times. “I asked if there were any other thoughts on ways to move forward, were there any other options to figure things out, and he said no, this is the way they wanted to go.
“In that moment, I made the decision that I didn’t want this to be a bitter thing in terms of our ending there.”
The Rams approach to free agency made it clear that they were moving forward without Kupp. Signing Tutu Atwell to an eight-figure deal was the first indication as well as their financial commitment made to retain Alaric Jackson.
The biggest move was the acquisition of Davante Adams. For the amount of money the team is paying Adams over the course of his two-year deal, there is no way for the team to afford Kupp anymore.
2025 will be the first season in the McVay era without Kupp. He has been a foundational piece to the team and the Rams have not won when he is off the field. Next season will be a prove it year for McVay as he navigates the future after Kupp's departure.
Kupp will forever remain a franchise legend, winning the Triple Crown and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. He is a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and if he doesn't get hurt in 2018, the Rams probably have an additional ring.
Things must come to an end, that is the human condition. While Kupp may be gone from the team, his legacy lives on as his successor Puka Nacua continues to carry the torch of Rams wide receivers that have lit the NFL alight.
