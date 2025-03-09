BREAKING: Rams Acquire Davante Adams
No, this is not a drill. It is official, the California kid is coming home. After re-signing Alaric Jackson and Tutu Atwell, the Rams made the first big splash in free agency, signing All-Pro pass catcher Davante Adams to a two-year, $46 million deal.
This move signals two immediate things. The Rams are gunning for a Super Bowl in 2025 and Cooper Kupp's departure is imminent. Unless something changes, the Rams will execute whatever plan they have for Kupp in the coming days.
For Adams, he returns to his home state and to the NFC, a conference he was once king of. Whatever guarantees Les Snead and Sean McVay promised him outside of the money must have been enough to starve off interest from the rest of the league as the veteran pass catcher seems to have one thing on his mind and that is a Super Bowl.
The NFC West is heating up and the Rams just pulled forward as the clear favorites in the division and the team appears ready to knock off the Eagles and reclaim their NFC crown. There is only one way to match firepower and that is with more firepower. Now with Adams at the helm, McVay has arguably his most well-rounded, potent offensive unit since the 2018 season.
Matthew Stafford returns to an offensive line that remained in tact from 2024. He has two 1,000 yard All-Pro caliber receivers flanking him, a 1,000 yard running back and a Super Bowl champion tight end. This is a statement and Sean McVay just said game on to the rest of the NFL.
Adams solves an immediate problem for their team and that was their redzone inefficiencies. The Rams would struggle to punch the ball in for six within twenty yards so with Adams, they have a matchup nightmare who can dominate defenders on fade routes and jump ball scenarios. His presence should open up more running lanes for Williams as well.
Since coming into the NFL, Davante Adams has six seasons with 10+ touchdown receptions. Only Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Marvin Harrison Sr have more.
Congratulations Los Angeles Rams fans. Your team has officially kicked off the race to Super Bowl LX.
