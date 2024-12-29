Breaking Down Ahkello Witherspoon's Game-Winning Interception
With the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) clinging to a 13-9 lead with 42 seconds left in the game, the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) had the ball at the Rams' five-yard line with first and goal. What would transpire over the next few moments could potentially have clinched the division for the Rams this week.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back and delivered a pass in the end zone, intended for tight end Trey McBride. The pass was a second early and McBride was not ready for the ball as it hit his helmet, popped in the air, and found the hands of Rams veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.
Witherspoon dove forward and corralled the football as he controlled the catch as he came in contact with the ground, winning the game for the Rams. With just 32 seconds to play, the Rams would run a few plays to churn the clock out and earned their fifth-straight win.
"I obviously have experience with him [Witherspoon] as a player from last year and he's obviously a really smart guy," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said postgame. "Long corner, athletic, got great hands, did a hell of a job today and has been doing a great job. Just a pro, comes to work every single day, and got an opportunity to make a play today. He made one that was huge for us."
With starting cornerback Cobie Durant being hurt the past few weeks, Witherspoon had to step up in his spot and played well enough to earn the starting role this week. He came up with arguably the biggest play of his career as the Rams have a much better chance to win the NFC West after that win.
The eight-year veteran who has spent the past two season in Los Angeles, had the best game of his season, earning six tackles and his first interception of the year. Nobody had been playing better in the secondary over the past few weeks and Witherspoon capitalized on his opportunity.
It speaks to the improvement that this defensive unit has made over the course of the season. After starting 1-4, the Rams have now won nine of their last 11 games and a big reason for that is their defense.
The Rams have allowed 16 points per game during their five-game win streak, forcing five turnovers in the past three games. They have also not allowed double digit points in the past three games and are playing as one of the best defenses in the league at this point.
Witherspoon had made the highlight play of his season, but the group as a whole stepped up in this game to earn the win. With their backs against the wall with a chance to lose the game in the final seconds, they found a way to win with another timely turnover.
The Rams will now scoreboard watch on Sunday as they will need three of a select group of five teams to win their matchups this weekend. If those teams execute, the Rams will clinch the division with their win on Saturday night. Truly an incredible turnaround after starting 1-4.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE