Rams Legend Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Long overdue, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has advanced the candidacy of franchise legend Torry Holt, naming him a finalist for this year's class. Holt, who played for the St. Louis Rams from 1999-2008, was a pillar of the Greatest Show on Turf and perhaps this will be the year he joins his fellow pillars in Canton, Ohio.

Holt looks to join fellow teammates Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk, and Orlando Pace within the halls of football immortality. The Super Bowl XXXIV winner was the final piece to Dick Vermeil's and Mike Martz's offense, winning football's ultimate prize as a rookie. In Super Bowl XXXIV, Holt hauled in seven receptions for 109 yards and the game's opening touchdown.

2025 marks Holt's sixth year as a finalist. Holt is second on the franchise leaderboards for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns behind Bruce, playing four fewer seasons with the Rams compared to his contemporary.

Why Holt Belongs In the Hall

It's near criminal that Torry Holt isn't already in the Hall of Fame. There really is no argument to exclude him because he was one of the best receivers in the NFL during the 2000s. That's not my opinion, that's the NFL's. From 2000-2007, Holt recorded eight 1,000+ yard seasons, with Holt reaching at least 1,300 yards in six of those seasons. Those six seasons of 1,300 yards remains and NFL record.

Holt was the NFL receptions leader in 2003 and the receiving yards leader in 2000 and 2003. Holt was named to four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams, and was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade team.

Despite a period of massive transition throughout his tenure, which saw Vermeil retire and Martz being named head coach before Martz departed. A period that saw Kurt Warner leave for Marc Bulger, where Marshall Faulk was replaced by Steven Jackson, where the Rams would start to take a downwards turn as an organization, Holt's production never dropped.

When Holt retired from the NFL, he was tenth on the All-Time leaderboards for receiving yards and 13th for receptions.

Stats aside, here is the argument. Holt's the best of his generation and the Hall has inducted players for less. The story of the NFL can not be told without mentioning Torry Holt's name and to make it clear, Holt's impact to the Rams ' offense in the 2000s was greater than Davante Adams' impact now.

Holt gave the Rams the big, aerial threat that kept defenses humbled, allowing Bruce and Faulk to attack the underneath. Holt was also critical in the Rams' quick passing game due to his size and frame. Long story short, don't praise the Greatest Show on Turf if you're not willing to give flowers to it's final pillar.

