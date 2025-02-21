NFL Analyst Reveals Rams Asking Price For QB Matthew Stafford
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere.
It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
For the Rams, they do not have a lot of needs but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs. The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball.
One of the biggest headlines that will go on all offseason is whether the Rams will trade veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford wants to play for the Rams to close out his Hall of Fame career.
For that to happen both the Rams and Stafford will have to agree on a new contract that makes sense for both sides. If Stafford feels like the Rams are not giving him what he is worth, we can see Stafford going elsewhere for the 2025 season.
The Rams do not want to lose Stafford but in the NFL you never know. Things always change fast and the more this goes on it will feel like Stafford is likely out of Los Angeles.
There have been teams calling about Stafford and one NFL analyst revealed the asking price for Stafford that will get the Rams talking.
"Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal," said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there's been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn't want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month."
"Before then, the Rams and Stafford's agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground."
It is going to be interesting to see how this all plays out for the Rams and Stafford. If Stafford moves one will that spell bad news for head coach Sean McVay's future with the team as well?
