BREAKING: Rams Bringing Back Key Veterans in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block this offseason but late last week they came to an agreement about bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
On Monday the Rams got more good news coming from their roster. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that two more veteran players will be back next season as well. Veteran offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee will be back.
"Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee will be back in 2025, McVay confirms. They are not free agents, but at their age/both entering final years on deal it merited the confirmation," said Rams Senior writer Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic on X/Twitter.
The return of Havenstein and Higbee are huge for the Rams offense. Havenstein is still playing well at the tackle position. He played well last season.
He good in pass protection and opening up lanes for running back Kyren Williams. Havenstein will be in line to be one of the starting tackles next season.
He is a great leader on the offensive line and a veteran presence both on and off the field for the Rams. They will have a key piece of the offense back next season.
For Higbee in 2024, he was limited in games because he was coming off an injury, but when he returned, he had an instant and powerful impact on the Rams' offense.
The tight end was a problem for defenses when he returned late last season. He gave the offense a boost and helped them make that last push into the playoffs.
Higbee is a huge weapon on the offense and for Stafford. They have a special connection. Higbee is Stafford's security blanket, whenever Stafford is in trouble or under pressure, he always seems to find Higbee open.
Higbee was a key player all last season; even when injured, he was in the building and on the sidelines helping out his teammates get better in anyway he could. Higbee still has a lot to give to his football career and 2025 will be a great year for him.
