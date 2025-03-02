Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Wife Shares Message
The Los Angeles Rams and their fans got great news on Friday. The Rams have reached an agreement that will bring back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for at least one more season in Los Angeles.
After weeks of the Rams and Stafford going back and forth about whether they want him back or not, they both came to terms with the fact that it was best for both sides to give it another shot at winning a Super Bowl. The Rams gave Stafford the best chance to win, and that is what he will try to do next season.
Not only were the fans happy to see that Stafford was coming back to Los Angeles next season. Stafford's wife, Kelly, was also excited to stay in the City of Angels. Kelly shared a message with the fans to let them know that they cannot wait to run it back next season.
"No place like home," said Kelly Stafford in an Instagram post that had a picture of Matthew.
During the whole Rams and Stafford saga that started weeks ago, Kelly was making interesting comments about Stafford maybe leaving Los Angeles to find a new team and that they did not mind the family moving to a new city and playing football elsewhere.
Now they do not have to worry about finding a new home and moving all their things. They are staying in Los Angeles, and they are happy to be back.
For Stafford he will be 37 years old when the 2025 season begins. But he is still a top quarterback in the National Football League and is a huge reason why the Rams are contenders every season since he has been in Los Angeles.
Stafford was a huge reason why the Rams ended up turning their season around in 2024. When a lot of their players got hurt, Stafford never gave in and led the team to a second-half turnaround and won the NFC West.
Stafford also led them to a playoff win and was one drive short of beating the Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles and playing in the NFC Championship game.
Having Stafford back makes the Rams contenders next season. They will look to win another Super Bowl before Stafford retires.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE