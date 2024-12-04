BREAKING: How Does Tom Brady's Bold Claim On Late-Sliding QB Affect Rams?
After the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got taken out by a hard, late hit by Houston Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13 and Al-Shaair's suspension, Tom Brady believes that the penalties lie on both offense and defense.
"There's an aspect, to me, where I think the quarterbacks need to take better care of themselves. I see Josh Allen run it a lot, I've seen Lamar Jackson run it a lot, and it is a great skill set to have," Brady said. "At the same time when you run, you put yourself in a lot of danger."
Brady has been around the NFL for many years and has seen his fair share of defenders get penalized for hitting a quarterback late, as fans saw in Al-Shaair's recent suspension. Brady proposes a change in the direction of the game so not only the defender is at fault if a late hit occurs.
"Look, if we don’t want these hits to take place, we’ve got to penalize the offense and the defense rather than just penalize the defensive player for every single play that happens when there’s a hit on the quarterback.”
Whether the NFL does something about this dilemma going forward or not, Brady's opinion on these plays weighs more than the average Joe, given his history as one of, if not the best, quarterback of all time.
While Matthew Stafford is not the most mobile for the Los Angeles Rams, taking away a crucial part of the upcoming game of mobile quarterbacks without the protection of a late hit could impact the way the game is played for the rest of its existence.
