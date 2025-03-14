BREAKING: Jaguars Hire Another Member of Rams Organization
Former Rams director of college scouting and current Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has been subjected to debate regarding his youthful age in a profession that typically doesn't see executives at his level till individuals have lived at least four decades.
The problem with that thought process is that's the same thing once said about Sean McVay. Seven winning seasons in eight years, two NFC titles, and a victory in Super Bowl LVI have quieted that chatter.
And perhaps Gladstone is on his way to laying down his game changing process as the Jaguars are hiring Rams' Jake Temme as the team's newest senior vice president of football analytics, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.
Temme worked for the team for ten seasons, most recently serving the franchise as the team's director of data and analytics. By bringing him to Duval County, the Jaguars appear to be trying to emulate the Rams' use of technology in modern football.
Finding gems in the NFL Draft, especially after the first three rounds, is an incredibly hard process that leads to picks that do not produce. The Rams have not had that problem as their day three/ UDFA success helped the team turn a multi-year rebuild into a ten-month endeavor.
Gladstone and Temme played a tremendous role in making that happen, using different data and scouting techniques to find playmakers in ways it seems no one else was even exploring.
With both of them in Jacksonville, Gladstone and Temme have the opportunity and freedom to revolutionize how the NFL Draft and the draft process are conducted.
There are two present scenarios that could change how things could be done in the NFL. The Jaguars currently own the fifth overall pick. If they trade back and then hit on those acquired picks, the NFL may start to adopt Gladstone's process.
Even if they don't trade back, but picks still hit, Gladstone has spent most of free agency acquiring depth pieces and glue players instead of going after "stars." If the Jaguars win in 2025, that could also change how teams approach free agency.
It's exciting times in Duval County but it seems the price is being paid by the Rams. How Les Snead replaces them could be a defining part of his growing legacy.
