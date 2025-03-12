What Grade Do the Rams Get in Early Free Agency?
The Rams have gotten off to a hot to start to the offseason and free agency, acquiring the services of Davante Adams and Poona Ford while retaining several star players including Matthew Stafford.
Thus Pro Football Focus, announcing their grades for free agency so far, gave the team an A- for their moves.
"The Los Angeles Rams elected to bring back Matthew Stafford, thus sending a win-now message to their roster and to the rest of the league." Wrote PFN. "They backed up that messaging by bringing in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, a move that gives this offense more upside than it showed a season ago."
"Poona Ford coming over from the Chargers may not be a highlight move, but he’s entering his age-29 season and gives this defense a chance to perform better against the run in this post-Aaron Donald world. The Rams allowed the ninth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs last season, a flaw that should be rectified with the addition of Ford and the potential for this offense to put more pressure on opponents to score."
A- is a fair grade even though free agency so far has been a home run for the team. Not only did they acquire a game-changing, Hall of Fame caliber player like Davante Adams, the team bolstered their ability to dominate the line of scrimmage after adding Ford and bringing back Coleman Shelton, who spent 2024 on the Bears.
The Rams did not have many holes to address, and they have already addressed them. Whomever they select in this year's NFL Draft will be a luxury because, given the roster's current outlook, this is a team ready to compete.
There is one position that could use more help, as that is cornerback. While it has been expected for some time that the Rams will use their 26th overall pick to address the position, some veteran help is always nice as long as it doesn't turn into a Tre White situation. Ahkello Witherspoon is still out there.
Regardless, Rams fans have to be excited from what they have seen so far.
