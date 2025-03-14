Rams' Davante Adams Reveals How Sean McVay Approached Him
As it turns out, the recruitment of Davante Adams started before this decade with a run-in between the All-Pro receiver and Rams head coach Sean McVay at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
Adams, then a member of the Green Bay Packers spoke to McVay briefly as McVay used that moment in his pitch to Adams.
"He just basically let me know that... we already connected in 2019 at the Derby out in Kentucky." Said Adams. "He told me at that point because I think we played you guys in 2018... he made a comment and he was just like, 'Look man, I have a lot of respect for your game and it'd be amazing at some point to be able to team up, join forces and figure it out together on the same team.'
"At that point, you're on a different team so you're like, 'Yeah, it'd be cool one day.' But to have it be a real thing now and him to have the opportunity to make sure that it didn't slip away because he certainly made sure it did not slip away, that was something that drew me kind of even closer to the Rams just knowing how much I was wanted."
"Having different players reach out too was another thing that meant a lot to me. It's a good feeling just being wanted and knowing what you still can contribute and bring to the game. It's always good when the other side of the organization views you the same way as you view yourself."
Adams is a valued player and McVay knows it. During their discussions, Adams stated that McVay was aggressive, even saying it was Jon Gruden-esque which comes as no surprise considering Gruden's brother Jay is a mentor of McVay.
However, a pitch is only effective if a player believes in a vision, and for Adams, it seems he could picture himself coming to Los Angeles after several conversations.
"There were a lot of different things that already appealed and honestly coming into it and knowing that this may be a thing that I would be a free agent is already something that was on my radar," Adams said.
"After speaking with a couple of players, Sean, and a couple of the other personnel, it was clear that this was where I needed to be. [The Rams were] definitely the most eager organization to reach out, whether it was the understanding of contracts or understanding of where I am in my game. Obviously having an opportunity to play with [QB] Matthew [Stafford] is a heck of an opportunity. I can't wait to get started with that and the rest of the team too. Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for a while now. I've been putting the work in to make it happen, but now we got it. It's exciting."
Adams is ready to win a championship and it seems the Rams see him as the missing piece. Considering it didn't take too much to convince him to come, Adams believes in the team, the vision, and when a player of his caliber has bought into the plan, production always follows.
