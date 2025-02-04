BREAKING: Jaguars Continue Potential Purge of Rams, Request Interview for GM Job
The Rams continue to be torn apart as the rest of the NFL looks to improve their team like Los Angeles did after Super Bowl LVI.
Despite already losing tight ends coach Nick Caley to the Houston Texans and after announcing they would be seeking a trade for franchise legend Cooper Kupp, the Rams may be set to lose another important individual as the Jaguars have undertaken new efforts to bring another individual from the beach to Duval County.
Despite already expressing massive interest in Rams assistant coaches Nate Scheelhaase and Zak Kromer for the Jaguars OC and offensive line job, it seems that Liam Coen is not done looking for talent from his NFL roots.
Coen did not lie at his press conference when he spoke highly about the Rams and it appears that he wants to bring massive elements of Rams culture into his facility. Well there is no better way to do that then ensuring the person who hires and fires players shares that culture as well.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are asking permission to interview Rams Director of Scouting James Gladstone for their GM job.
Gladstone wrapped up his eighth year with the organization and was a member of the Rams during Coen's multiple stops with the team. If Gladstone is offered and accepts the job, he would be walking into one of the best situations in the NFL for a first-time general manager.
He already has a quarterback in place with Trevor Lawrence, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a dominant EDGE rusher in Josh Hines-Allen, another promising EDGE rusher in Travon Walker, rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr and several nice pieces on both sides of the ball including two-time NFC champion Arik Armstead.
His special teams unit is set for the foreseeable future with All-Pros Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik. The Jaguars kicker Cam Little was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.
The Jaguars currently have 33.6 million in cap space and 112 million in 2026. The team plays in a winnable division and considering the state of the AFC South, the Jaguars have no reason not to be in contention for 2025.
