Could Rams' Jonah Jackson be Traded for a One-Year Rental of Jaguars Star?
After the Jaguars hired Liam Coen to be their head coach, many executives around the NFL are looking to see what Coen and company do to their existing roster. One player rumored to be departing with the organization in the near future is Pro Bowl Tight End Evan Engram.
Engram found new life in Jacksonville after an inconsistent five years with the New York Giants. It seems that the dysfunction in New York played a massive role in his early career issues as Engram has been a playmaker since leaving.
However Engram is in the final year of his contract and due to his cap hit, he is expected to be a cut candidate as not only would Jacksonville save over 11 million dollars in 2025, Engram's play style and body composition may not work in a Coen offense.
The Rams are also expected to move on from guard Jonah Jackson who they signed from Detroit last offseason. Jackson didn't work out for a variety of reasons, many were out of his control but with Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson locking down the starting guard positions while Beaux Limmer seems to be the center of the future, there's no reason to keep a 50+ million dollar player on the bench.
The Jaguars desperately need a guard. Brandon Scherff is a free agent and some believe he's headed toward retirement and Coen is going to want to keep Trevor Lawrence protected, especially after Lawrence suffered a vicious concussion due to a late hit that would keep him out for the rest of the season.
Jackson is in his late 20s, has two years remaining on his deal, and is an affordable option for Jacksonville. For the Rams, they need offensive playmakers. Engram may be available as a free agent but it is doubtful he'll sign a short-term deal with Los Angeles and he doesn't make sense as a long-term addition.
If the team is willing to swallow his cap hit, Engram could be the perfect piece to use. He's a slot tight end who would allow Tyler Higbee to play his natural position while giving the team a size advantage on the outside. Engram likely wouldn't hold out because he did not have the best 2024 and needs to put film on tape. His lack of production was due to internal issues within the Jaguars organization.
So Jonah Jackson for Evan Engram. Who says no?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE