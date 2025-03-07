3 Observations on Rams Re-Signing Tutu Atwell
The Rams made a shocking decision to retain Tutu Atwell after four years of not utilizing him. However, his retention was one thing, his one-year, $10 million deal is another. While I will never criticize or purposefully harm a player's ability to acquire as much money as possible, now that the deal is complete, the question I have is why? Here are three observations from his signing.
What is the point of bringing Atwell back?
I would like to preface this by saying I like Tutu Atwell. In fact, I'll say I've been one of the biggest Atwell defenders there is in the media and I have the published work to prove it. One of the things I have harped about is the lack of usage Atwell has experienced over the past four years with the Rams.
The team has been quick to replace him with Demarcus Robinson, his targets were nothing once Cooper Kupp returned from injury in both 2023 and 2024, he's not being used to the best of his abilities, and it is clear that the Rams are looking to add another pass catcher this offseason would could impact his usage all over again. Is the $10 million an "I'm sorry" by the Rams for not using him despite at one point in 2024, Atwell was the Rams' top receiver? What is the point?
The Rams do not want to spend a lot of draft capital on wide receivers
Considering that at one point, excluding Cooper Kupp, the Rams only wide receivers on their roster that played a snap in 2024 were Puka Nacua and Xavier Smith, it appears that the team was on the verge of a full WR room rebuild.
Considering the Rams do not have a second-round pick, do not expect more than one wide receiver to be selected by the team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cooper Kupp is gone
If there was any chance Kupp stays with the Rams, it's over. It's not Atwell re-signing but it's the amount of money his deal is for. At one point, I had it 70/30 that Kupp would go. Now I'd say it's around three percent. It's doubtful the Rams want to carry Kupp's massive cap hit plus an additional $10 million contract into 2025.
