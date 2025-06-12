Rams' Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford Communication Goes Beyond the Field
When the Rams brought in Davante Adams, there were zero worries about how the veteran playmaker might disrupt the team dynamic. Adams has always been a fiery competitor, but on top of that, he's the definition of a pro's pro.
Adams does the right thing every single time. Whether it's about his approach on the field, in the film room, the weight room, in recovery, whatever it is, Adams is doing it the right way.
But doing things the right way can only take a player so far. It's about going beyond that, taking initiative, that allows the greats to display the greatness that separates them from the rest of the NFL.
That's why it was no surprise Adams and Stafford have been able to link up early, as I counted six confirmed catches during team period on Tuesday, with a few more targets that were too close to call as completions.
As it turns out, Adams and Stafford are not only pros, but their desire to succeed is so great, they're calling each other at home to discuss how they can get better.
"Well, I won't give you too much on that because I mean, we do talk a lot, and I think it's important to have a good connection—especially me getting here, trying to get on the same page with him. He does such a good job of communicating when I'm out there on the field as I’m going to the line on certain things," Adams said.
"Maybe it’s something that we talked about, or maybe he wants to test it and see how I’ll run it, and whatever—and then we talk as I come back to the huddle or whatever it is. I called him—we talked last night about a clip that I saw. I gave him a call because there was one where I feel like I could have made a different decision. Just the way he talks in that situation just reaffirms that anytime I have a choice or anything like that, he trusts me to make the decision. That’s the thing—you give that type of confidence and empower your players, you’ll get a good product. So that’s one of the examples."
It's the little things that differentiate contenders from champions, and the Rams have two championship-caliber players on offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE