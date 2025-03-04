Rams Make Smart Move Trading Jackson
As expected, after one season, guard Jonah Jackson departs from Los Angeles, joining his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in Chicago. Bears GM Ryan Poles once again executes yet another trade, sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for two more years of Jackson.
Jackson signed a three-year/ $51 million deal with the Rams last season. The belief was that Steve Avila would move from left guard to center and Jackson would play guard. As some know, Avila could not make the switch, so Jackson moved to center.
Both Avila and Jackson were injured in the season opener against Detroit and upon their return, Avila moved to guard, Kevin Dotson had the other guard spot locked down and rookie Beaux Limmer established himself as the team's center.
Jackson would be relegated to the bench and would achieve his second start with the team against Seattle in the season finale as the Rams benched their starters.
Jackson has been a team player according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, accepting the situation despite it being out of his control.
"I've been incredibly impressed with him. You talk about a man's man. Really a lot of the situations when I look at it, you feel really responsible for not helping put him in a better spot. You have some things about him at center. All he was willing to do is whatever was asked of him."
"He's had some freak accidents that didn't enable him to be able to practice in the offseason, then he has the shoulder [injury], and has the setback against Arizona. This guy's a mentally tough guy. He's physically tough. If you saw the way that he's worked... my respect level for how he's handled a unique
situation. It's really my fault for not having him in a better spot to be able to contribute. I just couldn't be more impressed."
"I think you start to appreciate some of those things a little bit more as you reflect on different experiences. This guy is a really good football player. I'm looking forward to seeing him do an excellent job. He'll start at right guard. Steve [Avila] will start at left guard. There might be an opportunity to be able to get Jonah some chances to play at the left guard position as well depending upon the flow of the game and things like that."
This was the correct move to make as now the Rams free up a bit of money and Jackson gets to become a starter again, no longer wasting prime years of his career on the bench.
Many believed Jaguars GM James Gladstone could have made a move for him considering their time in Los Angeles together but it seems that the Bears wanted him more.
Jackson played with Bears head coach Ben Johnson in Detroit from 2020-2023.
Considering Bears QB Caleb Williams is on a rookie deal, Jackson was the perfect addition to the team. Jackson can help coordinate the protection calls along the offensive line given his familiarity with Johnson's offense and as a run blocker, he's built to dominate in the NFC North.
Do not be surprised if the Bears use their 10th overall pick on a running back now that Jackson is in Chicago, especially if Ashton Jeanty is on the board.
For the Rams, this a lesson in what not to do when signing priority offensive lineman but Jackson was a faithful servant and while his time in Los Angeles was short, the name on the back of his jersey should be remembered for his commitment to the name on the front. Even when asked to do the things football players do not want to do.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE