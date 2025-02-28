Should the Rams Trade Jonah Jackson to the Steelers?
The Rams have officially permitted guard Jonah Jackson to seek a trade less than one year after signing a three-year, $51 million contract in 2024.
Jackson, a solid and foundational player, became the victim of one of the most bizarre sequences in recent memory, especially for a free agent signed to the amount Jackson is worth.
When Jackson signed his deal, the Rams planned to move Steve Avila from left guard to center. Former Steeler Kevin Dotson would remain the permanent right guard and Jackson would play on the left.
However Avila couldn't make the switch to center and Jackson would be forced into the position.
In the season opener against Detroit, both Jackson and Avila suffered injuries that would have them miss multiple weeks, and in their absence, rookie Beaux Limmer took over the center position, and the Rams started Avila over Jackson upon their return.
Jackson, the consummate professional, didn't start again until week 18 against the Seahawks, a game that saw Los Angeles rest seven offensive starters. There is no more room for Jackson and the Rams are ready to depart from him, allowing Jackson to seek greener pastures.
Could Pittsburgh be interested in his services? The Steelers' current left guard is Isaac Seumalo. Seumalo is on the last year of his deal and will be 32 years old next season. He currently carries a 10.1 $million cap hit. According to Sportec, if Seumalo gets cut, the Steelers save 7.8 million.
Pittsburgh has enough cap space to grab Jackson and keep Seumalo if they want to, Jackson is 28 years old and he could be the solution for the Steelers at guard beyond the remaining two years on his deal.
The Rams need to get rid of him for cap purposes and so he doesn't grow resentful. Jackson has been a company man so far about the situation but two healthy years wasted on the bench could change that. While Los Angeles may push for a third, the Steelers could likely grab him for a fourth round pick.
It's an equitable solution for all sides that takes care of the needs for each party. This is business for the modern age.
