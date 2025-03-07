BREAKING: Rams' Rival Claim Former DB
After waiving former 2023 NFL sixth-round draft pick Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, also known as Tre Tomlinson on Wednesday, the Rams archrival San Francisco 49ers have claimed him, adding the TCU playmaker to their defensive ranks under returning DC Robert Saleh.
The reasons for this move remain unclear, but the 49ers gain a young defensive back full of potential and perhaps a little insight into the Rams' defensive scheme. Tomlinson was searching for a new opportunity and has one as the team looks to replace the departing Charvarius Ward.
As mentioned during his release, Tomlinson, a Jim Thorpe winner, was electric at TCU, guiding the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoffs where he intercepted Michigan and current Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, returning it for a score in TCU's victorious effort over the Wolverines in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl.
Tomlinson, the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, was a sixth round pick by the organization but was buried on the depth chart behind players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Williams, and Cobie Durant.
In 2023, Tomlinson was active for 15 games, playing sparingly, recording 13 total tackles. He would spend the 2024 season on injured reserve.
Tomlinson's chances to get more playing time would have been hampered regardless of injury after Josh Wallace had himself an impressive training camp and the team signed Tre'Davious White in the 2024 offseason.
However, Tomlinson's ability to get playing time may not come easy as the 49ers have their CB1 of the future in Deommodore Lenoir and the promising Renaldo Green is entering his second year in the league.
The good news for Tomlinson is that the 49ers defense was heavily injured in 2024, so the team is in need of depth pieces, thus Tomlinson has a legitimate opportunity to carve out a role on the 53-man roster or he may be a practice squad call up to start the season.
For the Rams, they need to pay attention to see if their signals are being tipped off by the 49ers when they play them in 2025. However, there is an opportunity to play a little espionage, scheming up a signal and then running something different, something meant to perhaps induce a turnover.
