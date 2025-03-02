Rams Rival 49ers Trade Deebo Samuel
The Rams will no longer see Deebo Samuel in 49ers red as San Francisco granted the veteran wide receiver his request, trading him to the Washington Commanders.
"The Washington Commanders have made a splash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Washington is acquiring San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources."
"Samuel, due $21.7 million in 2025, will reunite with Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously spent seven seasons with the 49ers front office." Wrote NFL.com's Christian Gonzales. "The 49ers selected Samuel 36th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft."
"He'll pair with Terry McLaurin to give Washington a talented wide receiver duo. The trade won't be official until the new league year starts on March 12."
The trade was expected as it was clear Samuel didn't want to be in San Francisco anymore, coming off the worst year in his career and the team's worst season since 2020.
The 49ers were likely to get rid of him anyway due to his high salary paired with decreased production. Plus the team is freeing up cash to extend QB Brock Purdy.
However, this trade virtually shuts down the Cooper Kupp trade market if one even existed. Samuel, who is younger than Kupp, is also healthier, has less years and less money on his current deal, was traded for a fifth, thus implying no team is going to trade more than a sixth for Kupp's services unless they lose their marbles in the front office.
Washington is taking a massive gamble as if Samuel returns to his old form, the Commanders would have two WR1s on their roster for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels to exploit defenses with. Plus with Zach Ertz having a resurgent year, the team could be on the verge of a Super Bowl.
On the other hand, considering Samuel's highly publicized incidences with teammates, if Samuel's attitude turns sour, could that create a ripple effect in the locker room that tanks the Commanders season?
Only time will tell but it is official. Deebo Samuel is out of the NFC West.
