BREAKING: Rams Trading Former Pro Bowl OL to NFC Foe
Eight days before free agency, the Rams have a suitor for Jonah Jackson – and a bonus draft pick. Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Los Angeles is dealing the veteran offensive lineman to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round selection in the 2025 draft.
Last week, the Rams granted Jackson and his representation permission to explore trades with other teams. Los Angeles originally signed Jackson last March to a three-year, $51 million deal. He also reportedly has an $8.5 million guaranteed roster bonus due March 14, two days after the league year begins.
The trade is a win for the Rams. Not only do the Bears take on all of Jackson’s $17.5 million salary this season, according to Adam Schefter, the Rams also were likely to terminate Jackson in a salary-cap move had they not found a trade suitor.
Over the Cap estimated the Rams would’ve needed to absorb $11.3 million in dead money had they terminated Jackson with a pre-June 1 designation. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would’ve triggered only a $5.7 million hit.
The sixth-round selection also is huge for Los Angeles, since the Rams began the day with only six picks in the 2025 draft. Including the pick obtained Tuesday, the Rams now have four selections in the sixth round, counting their own choice and prior sixth-rounders obtained in trades with Atlanta and Houston.
After free agency begins, the league is expected to award Los Angeles another special compensatory selection at the end of the third round for losing Raheem Morris to the Falcons last year. That means, in addition to the four sixth-rounders, the Rams by the end of the month will have their first-round choice (26th overall), two third-rounders, and a fourth-round selection this April.
That’s great news for the Rams, who’ve taught a masterclass the last few years in finding value on Day 2 and Day 3. The Jackson trade won’t become official until the new league year begins March 12.
While Jackson started the season’s first two games when injuries decimated the Rams’ offensive line, he wound up playing in just four contests. Los Angeles reportedly believes Steve Avila is more suited for guard rather than center.
Center Beaux Limmer, a Day 3 starter the Rams found in the sixth round last season, played well down the stretch. So did guard Kevin Dotson, who came to Los Angeles in a 2023 trade with Pittsburgh and signed an extension prior to last season. That left Jackson on the outside looking in.
Jackson’s ability to play both center and guard could benefit the Bears and Ben Johnson, who served as Lions offensive coordinator when Jackson played in Detroit. Last season, Jackson made four starts, two at center, one at right guard and one at left guard.
He also sat out much of training camp last season with an injured shoulder and, when he returned to fill an important void in the starting lineup early in the year, aggravated the injury in his second start and went to injured reserve.
