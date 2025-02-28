Rams Reportedly Allow Former Major FA Signing Jonah Jackson to Seek Trade
Jonah Jackson and the Rams had high hopes when Los Angeles signed him as an unrestricted free agent last March. But now that three starters have emerged on the interior of the Rams’ offensive line, the team has granted Jackson permission to seek a trade.
Insider Jeremy Fowler first reported the news Wednesday. Finding a viable trade partner might be difficult, however, because most teams likely expect the Rams to terminate Jackson in a salary-cap move. He joined the Rams on a three-year, $51 million deal and has an $8.5 million guaranteed roster bonus due March 14, two days after the league year begins.
Over the Cap estimates the Rams would need to absorb $11.3 million in dead money should they terminate Jackson with a pre-June 1 designation. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would trigger only a $5.7 million hit.
While Jackson started the season’s first two games when injuries decimated the Rams’ offensive line, he wound up playing in just four contests. Fowler said the Rams believe Steve Avila is more suited for guard rather than center.
Center Beaux Limmer, a Day 3 starter the Rams found in the sixth round last season, played well down the stretch. So did guard Kevin Dotson, who came to Los Angeles in a 2023 trade with Pittsburgh and signed an extension prior to last season. That leaves Jackson on the outside looking in.
The ability to play both center and guard could benefit Jackson and his new team. Last season, he made four starts, two at center, one at right guard and one at left guard.
But injuries might limit his interest. Jackson sat out much of training camp last season with an injured shoulder. He returned to fill an important void in the starting lineup early in the year but aggravated the injury in his second start and went to injured reserve.
Upon his return on Nov. 11, Jackson played just two more games, including the meaningless season finale against Seattle after the Rams had wrapped up the NFC West title.
Detroit’s third-round selection in the 2020 draft (75th overall), Jackson earned Pro Bowl honors in his second season.
