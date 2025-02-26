BREAKING: Rams' Matthew Stafford Met With Raiders Owner Tom Brady at Ski Resort
It has reached DEFCON two in the Rams facility as Matthew Stafford has made the boldest move in current contract negotiations with Los Angeles, running into Tom Brady at a ski resort in Montana as Stafford and the Rams work towards an agreement regarding his salary.
While Rapoport stated the two sides did not meet to discuss a potential blockbuster trade between, there are a lot of ski resorts in Montana and coincidences only exist in movies.
How Sean McVay and Les Snead interpret the "run-in" between Stafford will play a massive factor in negotiations going forward.
There are two schools of thought at the current situation. Stafford is legitamately considering joining the Raiders or this is a massive move to force a contract with the Rams.
If the Raiders do indeed want Stafford, there are several needs they will have to address. The Raiders' offensive line isn't great, but they get the job done. However, depth is a need that must be addressed. With Las Vegas having Chip Kelly, the team could acquire Ohio State's Donovan Jackson and Seth McLaughlin.
The Raiders also need a legit WR1 and a young running back. Stafford does have a number one target with Brock Bowers and a strong TE2 in Michael Mayer.
The question will be what does that trade compensation package look like and if it's not to the Rams' standards, would the Rams bite the bullet and battle Stafford if he holds out.
For Sean McVay, the question for him becomes how much does he believe the Rams are in a position to win a Super Bowl in 2025 and does that belief hinge on Stafford?
Well let's rewind. Obviously McVay felt Jared Goff did not have it to win a title, thus the trade for Stafford. At that time, was Stafford the option because he was an upgrade from Goff and was avalible or was Stafford the option because McVay felt he and only him was the answer for the Rams?
If it was the former and McVay needed a player that was more intelligent than Goff at that time, he may believe Aaron Rodgers would be able to slide in and produce championship results.
There is a lot to consider but for the first time, I truly believe there is legitimacy to these trade rumors. Behind the scenes conversations are one thing, a face to face "run-in" in a public space is another.
