Rams Potential QB Target Linked With Titans

The thought that the Rams are interested in Aaron Rodgers continues to gain traction as negotiations with Matthew Stafford have essentially stalled. However if the Rams were to want Rodgers, another team may be competing for his services as the Tennessee Titans could be interested according to Pro Football Focus.
"The Titans are widely expected to draft a quarterback at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, so why would Aaron Rodgers be a good fit? At 41 years old and likely in his final season, Rodgers will want to join a contender—and Tennessee isn’t close to Super Bowl contention." Wrote PFF's John Kosko. "So, on the surface, this idea seems far-fetched. But hear me out."
"The Titans need a spark, both on offense and as a franchise. No available quarterback carries more name recognition than Rodgers. Beyond that, he still played solid football in 2024. While his 76.3 passing grade was a step down from his prime years in Green Bay and his 4.2% big-time throw rate was the lowest of his career, he remained elite at protecting the football, posting a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate."
"What Rodgers would bring to the Titans is stability at the game’s most important position, along with a legitimate chance to compete in a relatively weak AFC South. Tennessee could opt to start a rookie from Day 1 and let him take his lumps, but for a coaching staff looking for immediate success, relying entirely on a developmental quarterback might not be the preferred route."
"Again, the chances of this actually happening are close to zero — Rodgers will likely want to finish his career with a true contender. But from the Titans’ perspective, they need a veteran quarterback who can win immediately, and Rodgers would provide exactly that."
While Rodgers likely will not sign in Tennessee, there would be several benefits that could interest Rodgers. They have enough cap space to sign Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, needing to reinvent their WR room, they have the first overall pick and could select Abdul Carter, and they have an underrated defensive line.
If the Titans are able to keep Jeffery Simmons, they could pair Carter with T'Vondre Sweat, giving them one of the brightest defensive lines in football. The Titans play in a winnable division and Rodgers could sign a multi-year deal as the team has no idea what their QB future looks like.
In that scenario, it could force a Stafford reunion with the Rams or the team may have to go down the Sam Darnold route.
