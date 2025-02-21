BREAKING: Rams Give Matthew Stafford Permission To Seek Trade
It's official. The Rams have given star quarterback Matthew Stafford permission to seek a trade. While such a move does not mean both parties will part ways, this is the boldest move made so far by the Rams regarding current contract negotiations with Stafford and it could lead to a domino effect that impacts the NFL.
As of writing, it appears that the Rams gave Stafford permission so he could see what other teams are offering money wise and if that amount would be big enough to lure him away from whatever the Rams are willing to pay him.
According to Tom Pelissero, permission does not mean they want to get rid of him. The Rams are still fully committed to keeping him, the numbers on his deal just need to work for the franchise.
Stafford would still command high compensation if a trade were to be executed but considering the relationship Stafford has with the organization, one has to ask if the Rams attitude towards their franchise gunslinger has soured Stafford's feelings about staying in Los Angeles.
The next question is how do the Rams franchise players feel about the move, especially Puka Nacua? In one offseason, the Rams could be getting rid of Nacua's partner and mentor in Cooper Kupp and the man who helped Nacua break multiple rookie records in Stafford.
This could also lead to the end of Les Snead as general manager if Stafford is traded and subsequent replacements do not get the job done. Snead was on the hot seat before Sean McVay was hired as Jared Goff was not working out and Snead did have to give up Goff and two additional first round picks to acquire Stafford. Snead has to give up multiple first and second round picks to move up for Goff in the 2016 NFL Draft.
If Stafford were to be traded, there are about three teams that could make legitimate inquiries for his services. The Giants have been the team he has been linked to the most since his brother-in-law is an assistant coach for the team and they have the third overall pick.
Another option is the Steelers. They need a QB and there could be a potential Stafford-Kupp joint trade to the Steel City. The last is Minnesota. The least likely because the Vikings were a playoff team and they play in the NFC North but if the Vikings are willing to give up a haul, Stafford is familiar with that part of the country, they have enough cap space, J.J. McCarthy would have another year to develop, the team has an offense ready to go and Stafford won Super Bowl LVI with Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell as his offensive coordinator.
