BREAKING: New York Jets Could Have Top Rams' Assistant In Sights
After recent rumors have stated that recently hired New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was interested in Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley for his offensive coordinator position, Sean McVay spoke to the media stating no formal request had been made to interview Caley but made it seem like he was ready to lose another assistant.
Ever since he entered the NFL, teams have been trying to pluck McVay's assistants for their own staffs and Caley is the most recent addition to a list of coaches that could leave the team this offseason. McVay had to overhaul his staff due to the hirings last year.
During the 2024 offseason, then Rams DC Raheem Morris was hired as Falcons head coach, taking with him Zac Robinson and Jimmy Lake to be his offensive and defensive coordinators. Morris also took Nick Jones to be his assistant offensive line coach as well as Tim Berbenich in an offensive coaching role. Eric Henderson also left the Rams to become the Co-DC at USC. Jake Peetz became the pass game coordinator for the Seahawks while Jeremy Springer became the Patriots special teams coordinator.
As of writing, the Bears are looking at AHC Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator job and if Robert Saleh gets the Jaguars head job, he may be interested in bringing Mike LaFleur with him. If Pleasant gets the Bears DC job, all four of McVay's assistant head coaches, Joe Barry, Thomas Brown, Lake and now Pleasant would have left the position for a coordinator role somewhere else.
Nick Caley is a rising star and even though its clearly evident, I would be remised if i didn't say sources around the NFL have continued to preach that any name tied to McVay's automatically becomes a top target by head coaches
Caley spent eight years with the New England Patriots before joining the Rams in 2023. He has worked with Rob Gronkowski, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and recently Tyler Higbee. Caley also has two Super Bowl rings.
Caley is also a graduate of John Carroll University which has this unspoken fraterinity in the NFL as Rams DC Chris Shula, his grandfather Don Shula, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Chargers OC Greg Roman make up some of their most famous football alumni. Currently there's 12 alumnus's from John Carroll that were in an NFL front office or coaching role in 2024 and 11 currently in positions as of writing including Rams senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski.
Don't be surprised when Caley gets the call from the Jets.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE