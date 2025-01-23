Could Mike LaFleur Rejoin Robert Saleh, This Time With the Jaguars?
Through a series of unprecedented events including the prior top candidate choosing an extension as a coordinator with his current team over the head coaching job and the subsequent firing/ mutually agreeing to go their separate ways with the general manager, the Jacksonville Jaguars still do not have a head coach.
However Robert Saleh, the former head coach of the New York Jets, is considered a front-runner for the job and has been invited for a second interview. If Saleh gets the job, there could be a possibility Mike LaFleur would be leaving Los Angeles to rejoin with his old friend.
Salah and the LaFleur's have known each other for over 20 years due to Saleh's close relationship to Mike's brother and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Saleh was just recently working for Matt as a consultant in Green Bay.
When Saleh and Mike LaFleur first paired up as a head coach - offensive coordinator duo, it didn't work out mainly due to the inaccuracy issues of Zach Wilson, leading LaFleur to part ways with the Jets after his second season. There seems to be no report that claims LaFleur's and Saleh's relationship suffered in any way because of the move, Saleh defended LaFleur in public and many believe it was the front office who pushed LaFleur out for a pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers and his former OC in Green Bay Nathaniel Hackett would join the Jets, replacing Wilson and LaFleur.
Now in 2025, the Jaguars have a veteran quarterback in place, a star wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr, several nice weapons and an offensive line with salvageable pieces. It's not the best offense but LaFleur spent the early part of 2024 trying to duct tape his offense together due to injuries so it's not an overwhelming challenge for the experienced coordinator.
If Saleh gets the job, he may want LaFleur as his OC again as there's reason to believe that Saleh would be influencing the general manager hire. That means no more interference from the front office and Shad Khan is typically a hands off owner.
LaFleur would get an opportunity to become a full time play caller again, increasing his odds of becoming a head coach. The Rams would have to approve the move but if LaFleur really wants to go, does McVay really want a disgruntled coach on the staff?
If LaFleur does leave, McVay could elevate QB Dave Ragone or he could make a splash hire with Klint Kubiac. Kubiac, the rising offensive mind and son of Super Bowl champion head coach Gary Kubiak is from the Shanahan coaching tree and used many of the same concepts from which the McVay offense stems from.
