BREAKING: NFL and Stan Kroenke Donate to Wildfire Relief, Rams to Bus Fans to Phoenix
The NFL released a statement Friday afternoon stating that in collaboration with the ownership groups of the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and the NFL Foundation, the league will be donating five million dollars in an effort to support the communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
According to the NFL's press release, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has this to say about the current situation in Southern California. “We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors.” Goodell went on to say “The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need.”
Rams owner Stan Kroenke has pledged one million dollars in support of the LAFD Foundation as firefighters continue to battle several blazes across the greater Los Angeles area. Kroenke has pledged support to the American Red Cross as well.
The Kroenke family released a statement saying “On behalf of our family and the Los Angeles Rams, our thoughts are with everyone affected by the unfathomable fires and destruction. We are beyond grateful for the tireless efforts of our first responders who continue to protect our community as well as individuals who continue to help our neighbors in need. We know there are both immediate and long-term needs and our family and the Rams are committed to doing our part to support recovery efforts now and into the months and years ahead.”
The Rams opponent on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings and owner Zygi Wilf are matching Kroenke's one million dollar pledge, committing to assist rescue efforts across the region.
As for the game, Rams President Kevin Demoff have secured 750 spots on 15 buses that will haul Rams fans from Los Angeles to Phoenix and back. The team is currently coordinating efforts with Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who is also renting out buses for fans in order to create a unified signup and staging area.
The Rams are also hosting a fan watch party at Cosm Los Angeles. The Rams travel to Arizona on Friday after they conclude practice.
