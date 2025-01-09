BREAKING: Wildfire Confirmed in Woodland Hills Area, Home of Rams' Facility
A new wildfire has been confirmed for the Woodland Hills area, the home of the Rams' practice facility. Known as the Kenneth Fire, it has already affected the Calabasas region, leading to a mass evacuation of the area.
As of writing, the fire sits approximately five miles away from the Rams' facility in Woodland Hills. The Rams have not released an update as of this time. The new blaze comes in a series of wildfires affecting the greater Los Angeles area. It has been confirmed helicopters and fire crews are already in the area as their efforts are expected to continue into the night. The series of fires have been perpetuated by strong winds throughout Southern California.
The Kenneth fire is joined by the Eaton and Palisades fires along with several other smaller fires within Los Angeles, burning over 20,000 acres of land. It is expected that the city of Los Angeles will be bringing in a greater amount of fire crews from out of state and surrounding areas to continue their overall rescue efforts.
Fire crews are expected to attack the fire with a series of aerial water bombardments in the hope of stopping it before it spreads further. As of this writing, it is unknown if any Rams players, staff, and/ or their families have been affected by the Kenneth fire. The team has canceled it's open locker room period.
The NFL has already announced that they plan to move forward with the Rams' Monday night playoff game against the Vikings. Both the NFL and McVay confirmed on Thursday that the game would take place at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, barring any new developments. The series of fires have not affected the region.
However, with this new development, it is becoming an increasing reality that the NFL will switch venues and the game will be held in Arizona at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium. It is likely that the determining factor for the decision will be based on the air quality leading up to game day.
We will keep you posted on any new developments occurring as the team has yet to release news regarding their plans moving forward.
