BREAKING: Rams Assistant Interviews for Role with Jaguars
After interviewing Aubrey Pleasant, Jonathan Cooley and Nate Scheelhaase for assistant coaching positions, Jaguars head coach and former Rams assistant Liam Coen has once again looked to the Sean McVay coaching tree to fill out his staff.
Coen is scheduled to speak to Rams assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer for the Jaguars vacant offensive line coach position according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Kromer is one of the few members within the organization the have been with McVay throughout his entire tenure in Los Angeles and Kromer knows Coen very well as they not only worked together multiple times as members of McVay's staff, they essentially came up together as low level coaches trying to make a name for themselves.
Coen emphasized that rebuilding the offensive line was a top priority for him and Kromer has the blueprint to do that. Not only was Kromer present for several dominant offensive lines during the McVay era, Kromer's father Aaron is a long-time NFL assistant who was the Rams offensive line coach on McVay's first ever staff in Los Angeles. Zak Kromer, Aaron Kromer, McVay and the rest of the coaching staff ended a near 15 year playoff drought by winning the NFC West in their first year together.
Coen would joing McVay's staff in 2018 and with the Kromers, McVay and the Rams made it to Super Bowl LIII.
If Coen does proceed with hiring Zak Kromer, he'll be walking into a situation that isn't the most ideal. However the Jaguars still have Walker Little and Anton Harrison, the team's starting tackles under contract for at least the next two years and Harrison does have a fifth year option. The team is expected to lose veteran guard Brandon Scherff to either free agency or retirement.
If Kromer does get the job, we could see some exotic formations being used in Jacksonville. Zak's father Aaron has helped the team popularize their big man formation with tackle Alec Anderson coming is as a tight end. While teams have used this formation before, the Bills use it all over the field and while Josh Allen's abilities as a runner play a massive factor as why they run it, the Jaguars could do the same but with Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby.
Perhaps some of those ideas might rub off on the Rams as well.
