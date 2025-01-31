Rams Sean McVay "Inspired" By Liam Coen, Looks to Improve Offense in 2025
The byproduct of success, Rams head coach Sean McVay once had the most innovative scheme in the NFL but after years of putting the offense on film while having his assistants plucked from his staff to install it for other organizations, many teams understand it and have refined their defenses to stop it.
During his end-of-year press conference, McVay committed to creating a more versatile offense next season that would be better at dealing with injuries and execution issues.
McVay stated that part of his changes will come with how the offense is taught and practiced in OTA's and Training Camp.
McVay drew inspiration from his former offensive coordinator and current Jaguars head coach Liam Coen according to Rams senior writer Stu Jackson, with McVay complementing Coen on how he handled injuries and kept his team humming all the way into the postseason.
"One of the coolest things that I think is reflected about what a great job he did was you've got a background and then when you watch them evolve with (Buccaneers running back) Bucky Irving and the way they ran the football and some of the variety and personnel groupings, I thought that was a cool reflection of, maybe we think we're going to do that, and then what you evolved into if you're able to understand that the best coaches adjust to their players," McVay said. "That's what we've to do a good job of as it moves forward from what it looks like from our offensive line and from the surrounding parts with our backs.
"I could go on and on about the variety of things that I'm excited about attacking to hopefully avoid some of the pitfalls that we had throughout the year to ultimately lead to more consistent production and play regardless of whatever our injury situation is."
From the report, it seems Coen and McVay have been in communication with each other and after Coen spoke highly of McVay in his opening press conference and brought in Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant for a defensive coordinator interview and Rams offensive assistant Nate Scheelhasse to interview for the OC job, any rumors of animosity between the two stemming from the 2022 season seems to either be ancient history or inaccurate.
It will be very interesting to see what elements of Coen's offense McVay incorporates. Another thought is that could such words from McVay mean the Rams are setting up a potential move for Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield once Matthew Stafford retires? Only time will tell but expect the Rams to be operating at a lethal level in 2025.
