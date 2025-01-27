BREAKING: Rams Bitter Rival Seahawks Find New OC
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has his work cut out for him next season as their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks have hired former New Orleans Saints OC Klint Kubiak in the same role, hoping to improve in head coach Mike Macdonald's second year in the Pacific Northwest.
Macdonald hired Kubiak after firing Ryan Grubb following the conclusion of the 2024 season. Macdonald wanted someone with NFL experience who would design an offense that put more emphasis on the rushing attack. Grubb, primarily a collegiate coach, loved to throw the ball to his NFL career's detrement.
Kubiak, the son of former NFL QB and Super Bowl winning head coach Gary Kubiak, has coached in the NFL since 2016 and due to his father's career, he's been a part of the league his whole life. When his father was Broncos offensive coordinator under Mike Shanahan, Kubiak coordinated Hall of Fame QB John Elway and Denver to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1998 and 1999.
That would be their third Super Bowl victory together as Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan won Super Bowl XXIX under George Seifert in 1995. Shanahan was OC and Gary was the QB coach. Under Seifert, Kubiak's offense was first formed, mixing in Bill Walsh concepts with the zone run game of Shanahan.
That's the same type of offense his son Klint brings to Seattle. While OC with the Saints, the team started off hot but due to issues with head coach Dennis Allen which would lead to Allen's midseason firing, injuries to QB Derek Carr, WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and to utility player Taysom Hill, things eventually fell apart.
In Seattle, everything Kubiak used in New Orleans, can be used with the Seahawks. Smith is a more prolific passer than Carr due to his big arm and a breakout year from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
However not everything will be roses as the Seahawks have a terrible offensive line. During the Rams 26-20 OT victory in Seattle last season, the team recorded eight sacks.
Also recievers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett do not look likely to be with the team in 2025. Metcalf is rumored to be traded and Lockett is flirting with retirement. Even if Lockett plays, he may be a cap casualty.
