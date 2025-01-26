The Rams Need to Prioritize Re-Signing Alaric Jackson
There is something in the water at the University of Iowa. It seems no matter what they do, the football program will not stop pumping out NFL-caliber offensive linemen. The Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is one of many examples of former Hawkeyes making a name for themselves once they get their opportunity.
The 6'7, 345-pound monster of a man from Windsor, Canada cemented himself as the Rams' permanent solution to their left tackle problem this season after returning from a two-game suspension.
Despite his extension, the Rams opted for Jackson over Joe Noteboom and as the season progressed, it became abundantly clear that not only was Jackson the guy for 2024, he's the guy for the future, providing the position it's first sense of stability since the retirement of Andrew Whitworth.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson was graded inside the top 20 in his pass blocking, run blocking and overall grade. Jackson allowed only three sacks in 2024 and committed only seven penalties in 893 snaps played.
Jackson is hitting his prime and will only be 27 when next year rolls around. Not only had he flashed moments of being the Rams next great offensive lineman, we finally got to see him work in space on screen plays and the results spoke for themselves. Jackson was clearing lanes for ball carriers to run underneath.
For the first time in three years, Matthew Stafford has some stability on his blind side and it would be unfair to Steve Avila to force another tackle-guard partnership in his young career. In the past 12 months, Avila has gone from guard to center, back to guard with rookie Beaux Limmer as his center, all while having no idea who would be the permanent answer to his left side. To pair him with an inexperienced tackle would be asking way too much.
While Jackson still has a lot of juice in the tank, his counterpart Rob Havenstein does not. Due to prior moves and transactions, the Rams do not have a lot of draft capital and are not expected to receive a compensatory pick. If a tackle is to be drafted, it should only be to prepare them to take over for Havenstein unless the team feels Warren McClendon Jr will be ready for that role.
