BREAKING: Rams Make Late Moves for Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) have made a few late roster moves prior to their Week 9 divisional bout with the Seattle Seahawks (4-4).
Activated from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon was rookie inside linebacker Elias Neal and third-year punter Ty Zentner. A few moves to shore up positions that have been snagged by injuries over the past week.
Zentner joined the Rams practice squad just days ago from the Tennessee Titans and he is going to be thrust into a starting role this Sunday. With starting punter Ethan Evans being out with an illness, Zentner will be asked to step up and do the punting for the Rams on fourth down.
The third-year punter has bounced around between three different organizations in his first few seasons in the league. He has recorded 38 total career punts, 10 of which have been pinned inside the 20-yard line.
Lumen Field in Seattle is never an easy place to punt or kick with a windy outdoor stadium environment that can cause issues anytime the ball is in the air. It will not be easy for Zentner who has not punted at all this season and will get his first feeling of playing in Seattle.
The additional activation of Neal is a big help after another injury plagues this Rams defense. Sixth-year linebacker Troy Reeder was placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday and will be out for significant time.
Neal will join rookie linebacker Omar Speights in the middle of the defense and get the first snaps of his NFL career.
