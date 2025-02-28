BREAKING: Rams Meeting With Stafford Today, Decision Coming Soon Regarding Deal
We have reached the precipice. Our sources confirmed a report broken by Dianna Russini of The Athletic that the Rams are meeting with Stafford today regarding their prolonged negotiations pertaining to the amount of guaranteed money Stafford would receive in 2025.
The Rams are willing to pay him but not as much as Stafford wants. Stafford feels a type of way about it that has forced him to seek a trade elsewhere. In the past couple of weeks, Stafford has sent feelers out, and the Raiders, along with the Giants, were the two franchises interested in doing business.
Sean McVay said at the beginning of the offseason that he would like to get a deal done sooner rather than later as last season's negotiations threatened to derail the team as it extended into the summer.
That brings us to now. The game of chicken is heading towards a conclusion as both parties are ready to make a decision regarding Stafford's future. Increased interest by the Raiders and a run-in by Stafford with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady seems to have upped the anti.
The Rams allowed Stafford to seek a trade to gauge the market and whatever that number is at appears to have a tangible dollar amount. While the Rams have remained open to reconciliation, Stafford has his number and the ultimate bargaining chip, which is an unknown suitor.
Now that both sides have a number, the ball now rests in the Rams' court. It is up to them whether they accept that number or deny it. However, the Rams still have the ace in the hole in case they want to make things ugly.
Even if Stafford expresses a desire to not return to Los Angeles, the Rams still hold his rights, which means either the Giants or the Raiders, teams that have top six overall draft picks, would need to work out a trade compensation package to facilitate the move.
The Rams could simply refuse to do business if they do not receive the deal that they want, shelving Stafford and either re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo or signing Aaron Rodgers to a cheap deal.
As the story develops, Rams On SI will keep you updated.
