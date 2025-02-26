BREAKING: Pat McAfee, Friend of Aaron Rodgers, Speaks On Potentially Joining Rams
The game is the game. That's football. Then there are games beyond the game and that's the offseason. Right now the Rams and Matthew Stafford are playing a game of chicken regarding Stafford's contractual demands and neither side is blinking.
The Rams may have just upped their negotiating position after Pat McAfee spoke about the situation on his daily show.
McAfee shared something that makes it appear the Rams are legitimately interested in Aaron Rodgers' services.
“I did ask about the Rams situation to our sources,” McAfee said. “Open to everything, attached to nothing. Big fan of Sean McVay, though.”
There is nothing left for Rodgers to accomplish in football and he has all the money he needs to maintain his lifestyle for the rest of his life. The only thing he could accomplish with whatever time is left in his career is winning a ring with his friends. The Rams can make that happen.
If Rodgers takes a team-friendly deal, and considering the financial and physical departures of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, the Rams would be able to add Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard should Rodgers want to bring him.
Now the Rams have an established head coach and general manager so it is doubtful that Rodgers would have the same pull he did in New York but what if there is an angle that we're missing?
What if the LaFleur's in fact like Rodgers? While Rodgers and Matt LaFleur did not see eye to eye over the move to draft Jordan Love, Rodgers did mentor Love and helped issue a flawless transition of power.
Perhaps Matt, having worked for McVay and being the brother of Mike LaFleur has been helping orchestrate the move behind the scenes or perhaps establishing communication.
Why would Matt LaFleur help out? Rodgers is not the same QB he was in Green Bay so he's not that big of a threat, and he prevents Rodgers from joining Minnesota, as the Vikings do have a more prolific offense than the Rams.
While this is all speculative, the NFL is a continual buisness and people are talking behind the scenes. Something to keep an eye on as Stafford continues to press for his new deal.
