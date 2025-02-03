BREAKING: Texans Hire Rams TE Coach Nick Caley as Offensive Coordinator
The first domino has officially fallen for the Rams. Tight ends coach Nick Caley will be headed to the Houston Texans as he takes on the offensive coordinator job under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans fired Bobby Slowik earlier in the offseason, creating another interesting dynamic in the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan rivalry.
Slowik followed Ryans to Houston from San Francisco as a member of the Kyle Shanahan tree. Now Ryans, another member of the Shanahan tree, has hired a McVay assistant on offense. If Caley succeeds in the OC job, it would be another knock for McVay over his division rival. Slowik and McVay worked together with Kyle Shanahan under Mike Shanahan in Washington from 2011-2013.
There are several reasons Slowik was fired but the way Houston ended their season on offense, including being shutout offensively by the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas.
Caley walks into a unique situation in Houston. The Texans own the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, one spot ahead of the Rams and have several needs on offense including receiver and guard. Stefon Diggs is set to be a free agent and Tank Dell is expected to miss all of 2025 after suffering a late season-ending leg injury.
The Texans also need a guard as Kenyon Green has not lived up to his first-round hype. However, QB CJ Stroud is one of the brightest passers in the NFL, leading the Texans out of the DeShaun Watson disaster, winning the AFC South twice in his first two years in the league. He also has two playoff wins.
The team also just extended dominant pass catcher Nico Collins while the offense has star left tackle Laremy Tunsil and running back Joe Mixon. Mixon just completed his fifth 1,000+ yard season.
For Sean McVay, this may be the start of a mass exodus of coaches from the Rams. Assistant Nate Scheelhaase is the favorite for the Jacksonville Jaguars OC job and if he gets it, it is expected that assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer will follow him. It does seem like the team will hold on to AHC Aubrey Pleasant for one more season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE