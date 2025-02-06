BREAKING: Rams' Puka Nacua Makes Plea to Keep Matthew Stafford
In the post Super Bowl LVI era of the Rams, no player has had a bigger impact on the team more than Puka Nacua. Despite being a day three pick, Nacua showed the entire league that he is one of the best pass catchers and playmakers in the NFL after dominating defenses during his first two seasons in the league.
While the beginning to his sophomore campaign took a rough turn, suffering injuries in preseason and during the season-opener, Nacua's return sparked the Rams push toward the NFC West crown and his massive catch late against the Eagles made Los Angeles believe they would be hosting the NFC title game.
While that didn't happen, Nacua, who played flawlessly, took the blame upon himself stating he should have made the catch on fourth down. The truth is that it was a poorly placed ball but Nacua will never throw his quarterback under the bus and he's ready to run it back with Stafford in 2025.
One moment does not take away from the fact that Nacua and Stafford have been one of the most prolific QB-WR duos in the NFL over the past two seasons and Nacua is ready to put a ring on his finger.
"We're coming for it all," Nacua told Pat McAfee on Thursday and one of the things he made sure to mention publicly was his support for Stafford as Stafford and the Rams work on contract negotiations.
Nacua highlighted the simple fact that if Stafford does not return, the Rams are no longer in a position to win a Super Bowl. There have been statements made by others that have suggested that the Rams should move on from Stafford and if they do, they could find an adequate replacement for him.
That is simply not true. Some have said Washington made it happen with Jayden Daniels and while they did, they're not playing in a Super Bowl for a reason. Daniels is a special player but he is one of one, not the first of many and it's easier to grab a player of his caliber when a team has the second overall draft pick and not the 26th like the Rams have.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE