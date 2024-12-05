BREAKING: Rams Release Injury Report for Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a tough Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and they have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the contest.
Overall, it was pretty good news for the Rams, as the injury report was fairly light, with offensive lineman Alaric Jackson representing the only injured player who didn't participate at all. Jackson is currently dealing with a foot issue.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was also held out of practice, but it was merely due to rest rather than any health issues.
Fellow wide out Demarcus Robinson was limited due to a hand injury, and while quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle), offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and Tyler Davis (ankle) were all on the report, they were all full participants in practice.
The Rams improved to 6-6 with their pivotal win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday to keep pace in the crowded NFC playoff picture.
Los Angeles is one game behind the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West and is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for second place.
The Rams got off to a 1-4 start this season, but they have rebounded by winning five of their last seven games to vault themselves back into the playoff discussion.
Los Angeles' early-season woes were largely a result of injuries, but the Rams have gotten healthier and appear to be rounding into form.
However, their upcoming matchup with the Bills may prove to be their stiffest test yet.
Luckily, Los Angeles will be at home for the meeting.
