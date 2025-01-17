BREAKING: Rams Release Thursday's Divisional Round Injury Report
The Rams are getting healthier by the day as Larrell Murchison and Troy Reeder have returned to practice in their first team physical activity since they were added to the Rams injured reserve list during the regular season. Both players took part in a full practice and seem to be ready to play in case called upon.
The original four Rams on yesterday's injury report, Tyler Higbee, Ahkello Witherspoon, Bobby Brown III, and Alaric Jackson had updated information added to them as Witherspoon and Brown did not practice for a second straight day. Witherspoon is dealing with a thigh injury as Brown deals with an ailment affecting his shoulder. Both men are expected to play.
Tyler Higbee's chest injury kept him limited in practice, something that is expected to continue as the team carefully monitors their star tight end. He is still expected to play on Sunday. McVay listed Higbee's injury as "a little chest contusion."
Good news for Rams fans as star left tackle Alaric Jackson went from not practicing on Wednesday to participating in a full practice on Thursday. He will be relied upon to stop a daunting Eagles pass rush. His return also looks to have put Joe Noteboom in position to be inactive again as he was against Minnesota.
Murchison returns after breaking his foot in practice, he was on injured reserve since October 5th. Murchison has had a tough season, suffering an arm injury in preseason that saw him placed on IR. He then was activated off of injured reserve, then readded the day after once it was confirmed he did suffer the broken foot in his return to practice.
Reeder suffered a hamstring injury against the Raiders. The Rams played the Vikings the following week on Thursday night and Reeder did not practice, leading to his move to injured reserve. He's been on IR since then until Thursday.
Reeder and Murchison are both eligible to play due to the Rams having enough remaining activations. However, to do so would require the team to release a player or two off of the 53-man roster or send them to injured reserve. If both men are activated, the team would be out of activations and whoever they would send to IR would see their season come to an end. The Rams are not expected to use their activations this week.
