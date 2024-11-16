BREAKING: Rams Reveal Final Week 11 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to rebound from a Monday Night Football defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins with another contest against an AFC East opponent, this time the New England Patriots.
Head coach Sean McVay told the media at his Friday availability that the Rams would be without tackle Rob Havenstein, nose tackle Neville Gallimore, and cornerback Charles Woods. He said the Rams are "working through" who will be at center and right tackle.
McVay said that the organization and team knows who will be trotting out to take the positions on the offensive line, but the fans and media will have to wait and see on Sunday for reasons of strategy and gamesmanship.
Tight end Tyler Higbee is just weeks away from a return, McVay added, along with safety John Johnson III. He said that both are making good progress.
Outside linebacker Byron Young was still limited in practice with his injured knee and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Rookie cornerback Josh Wallace, nursing a hip injury, was limited on both Thursday and Friday and is also listed as questionable.
Despite the shaky performance against the Dolphins and the banged up roster, McVay is very much confident in his team as they head east.
"It was uncharacteristic and you talk about, you say, 'Hey, I think we're a lot closer to that team that won the three games,'" McVay said. "You can't allow one three-hour window…In some instances, there were some positives from the defense and different things like that, and special teams. A lot of good learning opportunities from an offensive perspective. I like the way that the guys have come back. If there is anything that I do know about this football team, there is a resilience, there is a grit, there is a mental toughness, and there is an ability to respond. I think they've had a good week and I'm looking forward to capping it off the right way today. It's a great challenge going into Foxborough. They have some good positive momentum going, but I expect our guys to be ready to go and play well."
