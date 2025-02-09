BREAKING: Rams’ Rival 49ers Approves Disgruntled Star’s Trade Request
In a move that is surprising to no one, it appears that after six years together, Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are set to part ways after Samuel requested a trade from the organization during his exit meeting.
The 49ers have granted Samuel's request and now Samuel with his representative Tory Dandy are free to explore trade options across the NFL.
Samuel has his worst season this past year, recording statistical lows. While Samuel's 2020 season remains his worst ever, he was injured for over half the year and in the 15 games played in 2024, Samuel recorded only 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel was ineffective as a ball carrier as well.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
Samuel also dropped a critical pass against the Rams in San Francisco that would have given the team a first down. In that game, the 49ers were battling to stay alive in the playoffs and the eventual 12-6 loss virtually eliminated San Francisco from playoff contention.
Samuel was booed by the crowd, signaling his once strong relationship with the fan base was no more and Samuel got into a physical altercation with long-snapper Taylor Pepper earlier that season after Samuel expressed frustration in Tampa Bay due to missed field goal attempts by Moody.
Samuel went to confront Moody, Pepper stepped in and Samuel shoved him.
Regardless of what happened in the exit meetings, Samuel was going to be shown the door regardless. The team has to figure out QB Brock Purdy's extension while handing Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings an extension. The team also drafted WR Ricky Pearsall in the first round.
While Samuel is set to have a few teams interested, his massive contract and poor season has saw his value drop within NFL Front Offices. He carries a 15.8 million dollar cap hit in 2025, the final year of his deal and due to all the void years on his deal, his new team, Samuel and possibly the 49ers are going to have to work on a restructure or new agreement to facilitate a trade.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE