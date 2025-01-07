BREAKING: Rams' Rivals Continue To Spiral As 49ers Fire STC Brian Schneider
There are no group of people that despite the San Francisco 49ers more than the Rams. Longtime divisional rivals, the 49ers rivalry with the Rams was taken up a notch after the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016 and then in 2017 when the franchise hired former Shanahan assistant Sean McVay to be their head coach.
Since then, the 49ers have dominated the recent regular season series but the Rams have the biggest win overall, defeating San Francisco in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The Rams have poured salt in a gaping San Francisco wound, sweeping the regular season series in 2024 while trotting former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on the field in what would be his best performance in years.
The Rams' continue to celebrate as they're headed to the playoffs and were able to clinch the NFC West, in part due to Joshua Karty's 21 points scored in the two matchups between the rivals this season.
The 49ers kicking game on the other hand has been atrocious with kicker Jake Moody dropping from a made field goal percentage of 84 percent in 2023 to 70.6 in 2024. Moody has had to not only deal with injuries throughout the year but the immaturity of Deebo Samuel when he confronted Moody in Tampa Bay, evolving into a physical scuffle between Samuel and long snapper Taybor Pepper.
After a poor season that saw San Francisco use four kickers, it seems that Kyle Shanahan wants to run it back with Moody but under new management.
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reported that the 49ers fired STC Brian Schneider after three years with the team. Some agree with the move and some believe it is another attempt by Shanahan to deflect blame for what has been an awful season.
Regardless, Schneider is out and Shanahan has one more position to fill. Schneider, a long time Pete Carroll assistant, followed Carroll from USC to the Seattle Seahawks, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. Schneider is a long time special teams coach who quite frankly should not be responsible for Moody's issues, issues that arose from a well documented injury and his shot confidence.
While it is expected that Schneider will get another coordinator job, the Rams could offer him the same senior analysis role Scott Frost has earlier this season if Schneider wishes to remain in California. While Schneider would provide great analysis and coaching, it would also be a shot at Shanahan if McVay and Schneider won a title together. A little friendly banter in a rivalry fueled with passion.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE