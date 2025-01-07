BREAKING: Rams Set Table For John Johnson III to Make Massive Playoff Return
Rams General Manager Les Snead made several roster moves on Tuesday, giving a clearer picture on the roster Los Angeles will have before they take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.
Safety John Johnson III headlined Snead's roster moves, being activated off of injured reserve. As a result, Johnson III fills Blake Corum's roster spot as the rookie running back was put on IR after breaking his forearm in the Rams' regular season finale.
Needing to add to the running back room, the Rams signed Royce Freeman to their practice squad. Freeman played for the team during the 2023 season, where he appeared in 11 games. He would have 73 carries for 317 yards and two touchdown as he would see a fair amount of playing time after Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers suffered injuries last season.
The Rams released safety Quindell Johnson in order to create space for Freeman.
McVay spoke about the Rams' plans for Johnson and then their three remaining injured reserve activations last week saying, "Here's what we get. We get a couple extra spots. We still have that one that's left from the regular season, which does carry over into the playoffs. The unique thing is you might have those spots, but then you also have to free it up by releasing somebody. There won't be any imminent moves for this week. As far as next week's concerned, that's something that we want to be intentional about. Let's get through the Seattle game.
"Hopefully, that doesn't naturally sort itself out based on any injuries that occur, but that is a possibility. But being able to get those two additional spots is a good thing," he continued. "When we connect after that game on Monday, then I'll have an idea because that's going to be one of the first priorities, just for clarity for those guys. Sometimes those things don't necessarily sort themselves out until you have the appropriate information, which would be getting through this game.”
Something to note is that due to Corum's injury, the team activated John Johnson III over Troy Reeder. How that will play into the Rams' defense plan will be something to keep an eye out for. The Rams have two remaining activations for the rest of the playoffs.
