BREAKING: NFL Announces Plans For Rams Playoff Game Amid California Fires
As firefighters continue to battle the blaze engulfing Southern California, the NFL has announced that Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings is still set to take place at SoFi stadium.
While the stadium, located in the heart of Inglewood, California, is not currently in danger, the concerns revolve around Minnesota's ability to travel into Los Angeles, potential traffic issues if mass evacuation efforts are continued, and potential air quality concerns due to SoFi Stadium's open-sided concept.
If for some reason, the NFL deems SoFi Stadium inhospitable for a game, the teams will still play Monday night but at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
State Farm Stadium has been the primary backup hub for teams on the West Coast, used during the 2020 COVID pandemic by the San Francisco 49ers after Santa Clara, the county Levi Stadium sits in, declared no sporting events would take place during the latter half of the season.
In recent years, State Farm Stadium has hosted Super Bowl LVII as well as the annual Fiesta Bowl. The site was also prepped to be used by the Chargers when they faced wildfires during the organization's time in San Diego, meaning Arizona is more than ready to welcome the Rams if needed.
There are currently five wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area, having burned over 25,000 acres in land. They're growing at rapid rates due to winds, having caused severe damage and complete destruction to the northern Los Angeles area among others.
The initial fires began Tuesday night with more popping up on Wednesday morning. Mass evacuations of the affected areas have already commenced.
California Governor Gavin Newson has already declared a state of emergency and it is expected that multiple out-of-state fire crews as well as crews from surrounding counties will be assisting in rescue efforts. The fires as of writing are zero percent contained.
The team as a whole as well as individual players have expressed their sympathy and support to all those affected. The fires did not disrupt any team activities. If the Rams win along with the Commanders and Packers, they will host another playoff game in the divisional round.
